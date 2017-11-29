Armenian figure skating pair might still make it to PyeongChang 2018
November 29, 2017 - 16:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tina Karapetyan / Simon Proulx-Senecal may be granted the opportunity to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Armenian figure skating federation president Melanya Stepanyan has said, according to the National Olympic Committee.
In early December, the pair will compete at the Golden Spin of Zagreb, which is part of the ISU Challenger Series and a qualifying competition ahead of the Olympics.
According to Stepanyan, Tina and Simon may make it to Pyeongchang as the pair representing Israel who had qualified for the Olympic games have not submitted an application for participation yet.
Slavik Hayrapetyan, also from Armenia, took the eighth spot at the ISU Challenger Series Tallinn Trophy 2017 in Estonia.
Anastasia Galustyan, meanwhile, has a minor injury and will miss the next two competitions. She continues to be the first reserve though.
