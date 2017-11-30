Armenian swimmers win gold, silver at Iran's International Tournament
November 30, 2017 - 13:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Junior International Swimming Tournament has started in the Iranian capital city of Tehran, with 10 young athletes representing Armenia, president of the swimming federation Hovsep Mesropyan said.
On the first day of the tournament, Edvard Asatryan won a silver medal in the 50-meter breaststroke competitive swimming event.
Grigor Grigoryan, Mushegh Kaganyan, Vahe Khachatryan and Stepan Abrahamyan became champions in the 4 х 50 meters freestyle relay event. The four swimmers remained unequalled in the 4 x 100 meters event too, the National Olympic Committee said.
