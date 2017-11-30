Dolphins have learnt to deliberately get stoned on fish toxins
November 30, 2017 - 14:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The makers of a documentary called "Dolphins: Spy in the Pod" found that the animals enjoyed getting themselves high off toxins produced by puffer fish, Civilized. reports.
As a defensive mechanism, puffer fish release a toxin when threatened by other animals. In high doses, this can be deadly. But at lower doses, the toxin produces a mind-altering effect similar to getting high.
In the documentary, dolphins can be seen grabbing puffer fish in order to get them to release the neurotoxin. Once they do so, a group of them will swim around the toxin to get a taste of the effects.
One of the producers in the film noted, "After chewing the puffer gently and passing it round, they began acting most peculiarly, hanging around with their noses at the surface as if fascinated by their own reflection."
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Partner news
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS enables Armenians to pay less for calls to MTS Russia Viva 1500 tariff plan subscribers can call from Armenia to MTS Russia subscribers and pay only for the first three minutes of the call.
Georgian PM visiting Armenia: High-level meetings, Genocide memorial During the visit, Kvirikashvili will meet the Armenian president, the speaker of the National Assembly and the prime minister.
Armenian GM Levon Aronian named world's second strongest Among the top 100 are included two more Armenians - Vladimir Akopian on the 78th, as well as Gabriel Sargissian in the 72nd positions.
Russians prefer Armenia as easiest way for obtaining U.S. visas An alternative way to obtain an American visa for Russian citizens are the U.S. embassies in other countries.