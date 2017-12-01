Borussia reportedly looking for a cut-price deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan
December 1, 2017 - 12:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Borussia Dortmund are open to bringing Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan back to the Bundesliga, Tribal Football reports.
The Armenia international has found himself again on the outer this season - and it's been mooted he could return to Dortmund in January.
According to German media reports, any permanent deal is unlikely due to Mkhitaryan's wages and the likely price-tag United would slap on the midfielder.
However, a loan deal could be on, with all parties keen on a deal.
It broke on Friday, December 1 that United boss Jose Mourinho is seeking a new attacking midfielder for the January market, which would see Mkhitaryan drop further down the pecking order.
For BVB, with the team in crisis, their former star's return would be a welcome boost, though it's been suggested their priority is a defensive signing next month.
Top stories
United have long been linked with a move for Griezmann but have been unable to prise him away from Atletico Madrid.
In MUTV's new feature documentary, Henrikh Mkhitaryan recalles the moment he knew Manchester United wanted him.
The FIDE Grand Prix 2017 is a series of chess tournaments that form part of the qualification cycle for the World Chess Championship 2018.
Armenia's Edgar Stepanyan won a silver medal in the scratch race event of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
New Armenian Genocide documentary debuts in Argentina The project records the daily life of both capitals during April 2015 and culminates with commemoration event on the 24th of that month.
Azerbaijan arrests one more opposition activist According to fellow activists, Sadigli has been taken to the 19th branch of the police of Nasimi district of the Azerbaijani capital.
Islamic State releases execution videos, old battle footage The first executions were of ten Iraqi soldiers in the western part of the country; these soldiers were brutally murdered by the militant group.
Armenian opus: Livemint's take on Yerevan's old-world elegance The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.