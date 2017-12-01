Borussia reportedly looking for a cut-price deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Borussia Dortmund are open to bringing Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan back to the Bundesliga, Tribal Football reports.

The Armenia international has found himself again on the outer this season - and it's been mooted he could return to Dortmund in January.

According to German media reports, any permanent deal is unlikely due to Mkhitaryan's wages and the likely price-tag United would slap on the midfielder.

However, a loan deal could be on, with all parties keen on a deal.

It broke on Friday, December 1 that United boss Jose Mourinho is seeking a new attacking midfielder for the January market, which would see Mkhitaryan drop further down the pecking order.

For BVB, with the team in crisis, their former star's return would be a welcome boost, though it's been suggested their priority is a defensive signing next month.