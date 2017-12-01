Azerbaijan arrests one more opposition activist

PanARMENIAN.Net - Activist of Azerbaijan's Popular Front party, blogger Namik Sadigli has been detained in Baku, Haqqin.az reports.

According to fellow activists, Sadigli has been taken to the 19th branch of the police of Nasimi district of the Azerbaijani capital.

The activist is charged under Article 535.1 (non-compliance with the lawful requirements of the police) of the Administrative Violations Code, while his arrest may last for a period of one month.

The blogger's case will be considered in the Nasimi district court on Friday, December 1.

Sadigli was reportedly active on social media and used to place videos about anti-government opposition campaigns.