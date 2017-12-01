// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian wrestler wins Russian Combat Sambo Championships

Armenian wrestler wins Russian Combat Sambo Championships
December 1, 2017 - 18:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia-based Armenian sambo wrestler Artush Asryan won the Russian Combat Sambo Championships on Friday, November 30, held in Nizhny Novgorod.

"He is a very brave sambo wrestler who twice won youth championships and three times became a bronze medalist in Russian championships.The victory is the result of his enormous diligence and obsession. He has been fighting sambo since the age of 12," the press service of Petrozavodsk city district administration says.

It is also noted that both Artush's father and grandfather are masters of sports in freestyle wrestling, while his grandfather is a five-time champion of Armenia.

The win in the Russian championship gave him the right to participate in the World Cup.

Related links:
Rusarminfo: Армянин из Петрозаводска выиграл Кубок России по боевому самбо
 Top stories
Armenian figure skating pair might still make it to PyeongChang 2018Armenian figure skating pair might still make it to PyeongChang 2018
Tina and Simon may make it to Pyeongchang as the pair representing Israel have not submitted an application for participation yet.
Man United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan may be replaced: L’EquipeMan United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan may be replaced: L’Equipe
United have long been linked with a move for Griezmann but have been unable to prise him away from Atletico Madrid.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan talks Armenia, Man United 'dream' in new docHenrikh Mkhitaryan talks Armenia, Man United 'dream' in new doc
In MUTV's new feature documentary, Henrikh Mkhitaryan recalles the moment he knew Manchester United wanted him.
Armenia's Levon Aronian taking part in FIDE Grand Prix final tournamentArmenia's Levon Aronian taking part in FIDE Grand Prix final tournament
The FIDE Grand Prix 2017 is a series of chess tournaments that form part of the qualification cycle for the World Chess Championship 2018.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Fans rage as Mkhitaryan’s scorpion goal not nominated for FIFA award
Armenian sambo fighters fetch three medals at World Championships
Armenian lifter wins 3 medals at European Championships
Mkhitaryan 'wasn’t good enough' against Benfica: Paul Scholes
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Syrian army prepares for final assault to drive IS out of Deir ez-Zor The Tiger Forces have positioned themselves just south of Al-Asharah, which is located along the western bank of the Euphrates River.
Scientists uncover massive trove of fossilized pterosaur eggs in China A group of Chinese and Brazilian paleontologists announced that they had identified 215 well-preserved eggs from pterosaurs.
iPhone X hits the shelves of VivaCell-MTS stores in Armenia The iPhone X yet is distinguished by its new Face ID technology which enables the owner to unlock the device with just a glance.
Syrian helicopter downed in Damascus Syrian chopper crashed near the Al-Salaam Highway in the government-held Kanakir area – the pilot and two of his personnel were killed instantly.