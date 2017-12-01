Armenian wrestler wins Russian Combat Sambo Championships

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia-based Armenian sambo wrestler Artush Asryan won the Russian Combat Sambo Championships on Friday, November 30, held in Nizhny Novgorod.

"He is a very brave sambo wrestler who twice won youth championships and three times became a bronze medalist in Russian championships.The victory is the result of his enormous diligence and obsession. He has been fighting sambo since the age of 12," the press service of Petrozavodsk city district administration says.

It is also noted that both Artush's father and grandfather are masters of sports in freestyle wrestling, while his grandfather is a five-time champion of Armenia.

The win in the Russian championship gave him the right to participate in the World Cup.