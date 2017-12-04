London Chess Classic round two leaves all grandmasters winless

PanARMENIAN.Net - All the games of the second round of London Chess Classic ended in draws as all the ten grandmasters were unable to score victories.

The flagship event is a strong invitational tournament for some of the world's top grandmasters.

Levon Aronian of Armenia drew his game against Fabiano Caruana of the United States and is set to face Sergey Karjakin of Russia in round three.

After round two, all the participants have one point each.

Aronian won the Stavanger-hosted Norway Chess tournament in June 2017, the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament two months later, and snatched the World Chess Cup victory in Georgia in late September. Also, the Armenian grandmaster won the fourth leg of the FIDE World Cup in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.