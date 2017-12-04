London Chess Classic round two leaves all grandmasters winless
December 4, 2017 - 11:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - All the games of the second round of London Chess Classic ended in draws as all the ten grandmasters were unable to score victories.
The flagship event is a strong invitational tournament for some of the world's top grandmasters.
Levon Aronian of Armenia drew his game against Fabiano Caruana of the United States and is set to face Sergey Karjakin of Russia in round three.
After round two, all the participants have one point each.
Aronian won the Stavanger-hosted Norway Chess tournament in June 2017, the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament two months later, and snatched the World Chess Cup victory in Georgia in late September. Also, the Armenian grandmaster won the fourth leg of the FIDE World Cup in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Top stories
Tina and Simon may make it to Pyeongchang as the pair representing Israel have not submitted an application for participation yet.
United have long been linked with a move for Griezmann but have been unable to prise him away from Atletico Madrid.
In MUTV's new feature documentary, Henrikh Mkhitaryan recalles the moment he knew Manchester United wanted him.
The FIDE Grand Prix 2017 is a series of chess tournaments that form part of the qualification cycle for the World Chess Championship 2018.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Fitch rates Armenia's capital of Yerevan at 'B+'; Outlook stable Yerevan’s ratings are constrained by those of Armenia, in particular the country’s institutional framework for local and regional governments.
Nigeria to create Intelligence Centre to combat Boko Haram An Intelligence Fusion Centre is designed to promote information sharing at the federal level for a quicker response to emergencies.
More than 3 million tourists visited Georgia in 11 months of 2017 More specifically, Georgia hosted 6,954,932 international travelers (+18.4%) and 3,243,963 tourists (+27.6%) in the reporting period.
Turkish intellectual says unaware of probe opened after Karabakh visit Uras, a former member of the parliament said he is unaware of any investigation into his and three people's recent visit to Karabakh