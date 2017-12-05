Armenia's Aronian displays parade of draws at London Chess Classic

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian failed to score a victory in round 3 of the London Chess Classic on Monday, December 4.

The flagship event is a strong invitational tournament for some of the world's top grandmasters.

Aronian drew his game against Sergey Karjakin of Russia as all the other four matches ended the same way.

All the players have 1.5 points each.

Aronian won the Stavanger-hosted Norway Chess tournament in June 2017, the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament two months later, and snatched the World Chess Cup victory in Georgia in late September. Also, the Armenian grandmaster won the fourth leg of the FIDE World Cup in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.