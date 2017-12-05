Man United's midfield Armenian rooted for FC Spartak as a child
December 5, 2017 - 13:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder for the Armenian national team and Manchester United Henrikh Mkhitaryan has admitted that he was a FC Spartak fan as a child and that their victories in the Champions League motivated him to play football, Match TV reports.
MUTV's new feature documentary 'Micki: An Armenian Hero' premiered in the UK in mid-November, and now the film is coming to Match TV too.
The Russian public sports channel will air the doc ahead of the United's fixture against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday, December 5.
“I could never imagine that, playing at Manchester United, I would have our flag on the top [of Old Trafford],” says Mkhitaryan in the film, surveying his surroundings as he sits in the Sir Bobby Charlton stand. “I think every Armenian child would like to be here.”
Filmed in Yerevan and Manchester over recent months, the documentary exposes the depth of Henrikh's influence on his homeland, while also shedding light on his compelling background.
Mkhitaryan hasn't started in several of Manchester United's recent games. It is still unknown whether he will play on Tuesday.
