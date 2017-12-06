Armenia's Aronian braces for London Chess Classic R5 after 4 draws
December 6, 2017 - 11:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Levon Aronian of Armenia drew the fourth round of London Chess Classic against Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand on Tuesday, December 5.
The flagship event is a strong invitational tournament for some of the world's top grandmasters.
Fabiano Caruana of the United States was the first to score victory in London, beating Sergey Karjakin (Russia).
Caruana is thus leading the tournament with 2.5 points, Aronian is second with 2.0 points (alongside seven other grandmasters), and Karjakin lags behind with 1.5 points so far.
The Armenian grandmaster will face France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in round 5 on Wednesday.
Aronian won the Stavanger-hosted Norway Chess tournament in June 2017, the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament two months later, and snatched the World Chess Cup victory in Georgia in late September. Also, the Armenian grandmaster won the fourth leg of the FIDE World Cup in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Top stories
The Armenian's absence from the matchday 18 at Arsenal means he will have been dropped from four of the last five squads.
Tina and Simon may make it to Pyeongchang as the pair representing Israel have not submitted an application for participation yet.
United have long been linked with a move for Griezmann but have been unable to prise him away from Atletico Madrid.
In MUTV's new feature documentary, Henrikh Mkhitaryan recalles the moment he knew Manchester United wanted him.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
NASA astronaut awards female pilot of Armenian origin for leadership NASA astronaut Heide Piper has awarded pilot of Armenian origin Nadezhda Benklian for female empowerment and leadership.
Mkhitaryan credits Aznavour as Armenia's chief ambassador "Some people are not interested in football, but are interested in culture instead, and Aznavour is closer to them," the player said.
No progress in Turkey's stance on Armenian Genocide: Serj Tankian System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has in a recent interview weighed in on his continued efforts for recognition of the Genocide.
OSCE's Karabakh monitoring passes with no incidents The OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.