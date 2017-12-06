Armenian sambo wrestlers win four medals at European Championship
December 6, 2017 - 17:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian sambo wrestlers won four bronze medals at theEuropean Championship among Cadets in Porec, Croatia.
Six young Armenian athletes participated in the tournament on December 1-4, with only four of them sinning medals.
Karen Sargsyan (42kg), Davit Hovsepyan (46kg), Yuri Tsatryan (60kg) and Sargis Sargsyan (66kg) won a bronze medal each, the National Olympic Committee says.
More than 190 sambo athletes from 17 countries participated in the competition
