// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian sambo wrestlers win four medals at European Championship

Armenian sambo wrestlers win four medals at European Championship
December 6, 2017 - 17:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian sambo wrestlers won four bronze medals at theEuropean Championship among Cadets in Porec, Croatia.

Six young Armenian athletes participated in the tournament on December 1-4, with only four of them sinning medals.

Karen Sargsyan (42kg), Davit Hovsepyan (46kg), Yuri Tsatryan (60kg) and Sargis Sargsyan (66kg) won a bronze medal each, the National Olympic Committee says.

More than 190 sambo athletes from 17 countries participated in the competition

 Top stories
Henrikh Mkhitaryan missing from Man United squad against ArsenalHenrikh Mkhitaryan missing from Man United squad against Arsenal
The Armenian's absence from the matchday 18 at Arsenal means he will have been dropped from four of the last five squads.
Armenian figure skating pair might still make it to PyeongChang 2018Armenian figure skating pair might still make it to PyeongChang 2018
Tina and Simon may make it to Pyeongchang as the pair representing Israel have not submitted an application for participation yet.
Man United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan may be replaced: L’EquipeMan United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan may be replaced: L’Equipe
United have long been linked with a move for Griezmann but have been unable to prise him away from Atletico Madrid.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan talks Armenia, Man United 'dream' in new docHenrikh Mkhitaryan talks Armenia, Man United 'dream' in new doc
In MUTV's new feature documentary, Henrikh Mkhitaryan recalles the moment he knew Manchester United wanted him.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Fans rage as Mkhitaryan’s scorpion goal not nominated for FIFA award
Armenian sambo fighters fetch three medals at World Championships
Armenian lifter wins 3 medals at European Championships
Mkhitaryan 'wasn’t good enough' against Benfica: Paul Scholes
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Armenia dodges EU blacklist of tax havens, pledges to improve The EU said Armenia failed tax transparency standards but made sufficient commitments to improve the area of fair taxation.
Book about historic Armenian cities to be translated into Turkish The English language volume is titled Armenian Tsopk/Kharpert, consisting of fifteen chapters on various aspects of the region’s history.
Ottawa resident has no idea how much an Aivazovsky would bring "We would like to sell it, but don’t know how, and can’t seem to come up with a current market value on it," Rob the seller says.
MIT researchers unveil 3D printed “living” tattoos MIT engineers have created a new ink from genetically programmed living cells that are engineered to light up in response to a variety of stimuli.