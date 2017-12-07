Henrikh Mkhitaryan could join Inter Milan under swap deal: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - Italian media reports suggest that captain of the Armenian national team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan may head to Inter Milan in a swap deal that previously involved one of his team mates.

United have reportedly been offered Inter Milan’s Joao Mario in a straight swap deal for Juan Mata, The Sun says.

Corriere dello Sport claims the Spanish playmaker has been lined up for a move to the San Siro as he prepares to enter the final six months of his United deal.

But the Red Devils are believed to be on the verge of triggering a one-year extension clause in his contract.

And the report adds that Jose Mourinho has snubbed Inter’s plan, despite being interested in taking Mario to Old Trafford.

However, it’s said that a deal could yet go through – but with Mkhitaryan taking Mata’s place instead.

The Armenian has been dropped from United’s recent matchday squads and has featured just once since a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea last month.

Mourinho is apparently looking for Mario and cash in return for Mkhitaryan’s signature.