London Chess Classic: Armenia's Aronian shares 2nd spot after R5

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian reached a draw with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France in round 5 of London Chess Classic on Wednesday, December 6.

The flagship event is a strong invitational tournament for some of the world's top grandmasters.

Only Fabiano Caruana of the United States snatched victory, defeating Indian's Viswanathan Anand 1:0.

With 3.5 points, Caruana leads the tournament, followed by Aronian and six other GMs with 2.5 points each, with Anand and Sergey Karjakin lagging behind with two points each.

Aronian won the Stavanger-hosted Norway Chess tournament in June 2017, the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament two months later, and snatched the World Chess Cup victory in Georgia in late September. Also, the Armenian grandmaster won the fourth leg of the FIDE World Cup in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.