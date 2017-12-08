Mourinho can be “brutal” towards Mkhitaryan, Steven Gerrard says

PanARMENIAN.Net - Steven Gerrard has warned Henrikh Mkhitaryan that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho can be “brutal” when he makes up his mind on a player, The Sport Review says.

The Armenia international became Mourinho’s third signing at Old Trafford when he completed a £30m switch to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in the 2016 summer transfer window.

However, Mkhitaryan made a slow start to his Old Trafford career before the attacking midfielder made an important contribution in the second half of the 2016-17 season.

The 28-year-old scored in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Eredivisie giants Ajax in the Europa League final to secure their second piece of silverware under Mourinho.

Mkhitaryan made a promising start to the season with one goal and five assists in his opening three Premier League games in the current campaign to help the Red Devils comfortably beat West Ham, Swansea and Leicester City.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard warned the Manchester United midfielder that he could find it tough to break back into the team.

“We don’t know what’s happened behind the scenes or whether there’s been an incident,” Gerrard told BT Sport.

“We all know with Mourinho that if he chances his mind on you, he can be quite brutal and you’re out completely.

“But what that’s done is create an opportunity for Lingard, and he’s come in, taken than chance, and shone.”