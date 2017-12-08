Mourinho can be “brutal” towards Mkhitaryan, Steven Gerrard says
December 8, 2017 - 11:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Steven Gerrard has warned Henrikh Mkhitaryan that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho can be “brutal” when he makes up his mind on a player, The Sport Review says.
The Armenia international became Mourinho’s third signing at Old Trafford when he completed a £30m switch to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in the 2016 summer transfer window.
However, Mkhitaryan made a slow start to his Old Trafford career before the attacking midfielder made an important contribution in the second half of the 2016-17 season.
The 28-year-old scored in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Eredivisie giants Ajax in the Europa League final to secure their second piece of silverware under Mourinho.
Mkhitaryan made a promising start to the season with one goal and five assists in his opening three Premier League games in the current campaign to help the Red Devils comfortably beat West Ham, Swansea and Leicester City.
Former Liverpool captain Gerrard warned the Manchester United midfielder that he could find it tough to break back into the team.
“We don’t know what’s happened behind the scenes or whether there’s been an incident,” Gerrard told BT Sport.
“We all know with Mourinho that if he chances his mind on you, he can be quite brutal and you’re out completely.
“But what that’s done is create an opportunity for Lingard, and he’s come in, taken than chance, and shone.”
Top stories
Italian media reports suggest that Mkhitaryan may head to Inter Milan in a swap deal, that previously involved one of his team mates.
The Armenian's absence from the matchday 18 at Arsenal means he will have been dropped from four of the last five squads.
Tina and Simon may make it to Pyeongchang as the pair representing Israel have not submitted an application for participation yet.
United have long been linked with a move for Griezmann but have been unable to prise him away from Atletico Madrid.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS brings Wi-Fi Calling service to Armenia VivaCell-MTS announced on Friday, December 2 the pilot launch of the Wi-Fi Calling service introduced in Armenia for the first time.
Armenian artist's works displayed at Council of Europe HQ in Strasbourg Exhibition of works by Armenian artist Vardan Gabrielyan has opened in the Council of Europe headquarters in Strasbourg, France.
Armenia, Iceland agree to foster trade, economic relations The two agreed that the level of relations between Armenia and Iceland doesn't correspond to the potential that the countries have.
Chris Cornell vowed to give "The Promise" his 'absolute best' “Chris was at the first reading of the script,” said George by phone. “It was April 24, 2015; the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.”