Armenians bombard Mourinho's Insta page demanding Mkhitaryan's return

PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan supporters, most of the Armenians, have bombarded Jose Mourinho's Instagram page with comments demanding the Manchester United playmaker return to the squad, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Mourinho has dropped Mkhitaryan from five of the last six matches and did not even include the Armenia international in the traveling squad for last week's fixtures at Watford and Arsenal. Mkhitaryan did travel to Basel last month but was the only outfield player to be omitted from the matchday 18.

In the last two days, Mourinho's most recent Instagram upload celebrating his daughter's birthday - which was on November 4 - has been swamped with comments imploring him to restore Mkhitaryan to the United fold.

The majority of the Instagram users appear to be Armenian and the comments range from multiple emojis of the country's flag to tearful emojis. Others have informed Mourinho 'Micki is the best', 'we really need Mkhitaryan', 'Bring back Mkhitaryan' and 'Don't forget Mkhitaryan's investment in your club Jose'. Others also posted Mkhitaryan's chant lyrics.

Comments urging Mourinho to end Mkhitaryan's exile date back nearly three days and it is difficult to determine the genesis of the 'spamming'.

Mourinho said last week it was 'only fair' for Mkhitaryan to return to the squad against Brighton but he has not made the bench since that 19-minute cameo.