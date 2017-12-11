Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian president Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria Monday, December 11, after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues, including the ongoing problems between the Israelis and Palestinians, Al-Masdar News reports.

Putin reportedly landed at the Hmaymim Military Airport near Jableh city this morning, making a rare appearance in Syria after more than six years of war.

According to local reports, the Russian president ordered his troops to begin withdrawing from Syria, as a large portion of their objective in Syria has been completed.

Many Russian troops will remain in the country as part of a peacekeeping force and to aid the Syrian military in their fight against terrorist groups inside the country.