World champ Magnus Carlsen beats Armenia’s Aronian in London

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian lost the final round of London Chess Classic to reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway on Monday, December 11.

The flagship event is a strong invitational tournament for some of the world's top grandmasters.

Fabiano Caruana (the United States) and Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) share the first spot with 6.0 points each.

Aronian won the Stavanger-hosted Norway Chess tournament in June 2017, the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament two months later, and snatched the World Chess Cup victory in Georgia in late September. Also, the Armenian grandmaster won the fourth leg of the FIDE World Cup in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.