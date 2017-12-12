World champ Magnus Carlsen beats Armenia’s Aronian in London
December 12, 2017 - 11:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian lost the final round of London Chess Classic to reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway on Monday, December 11.
The flagship event is a strong invitational tournament for some of the world's top grandmasters.
Fabiano Caruana (the United States) and Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) share the first spot with 6.0 points each.
Aronian won the Stavanger-hosted Norway Chess tournament in June 2017, the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament two months later, and snatched the World Chess Cup victory in Georgia in late September. Also, the Armenian grandmaster won the fourth leg of the FIDE World Cup in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Top stories
Armenian's Hrant Melkumyan is the sole leader of Chess Classic FIDE OPEN after defeating English grandmaster Jonathan Hawkins.
Italian media reports suggest that Mkhitaryan may head to Inter Milan in a swap deal, that previously involved one of his team mates.
The Armenian's absence from the matchday 18 at Arsenal means he will have been dropped from four of the last five squads.
Tina and Simon may make it to Pyeongchang as the pair representing Israel have not submitted an application for participation yet.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Islamic State launches shock offensive against Syrian army It appears that jihadist fighters nearly managed to overrun army defenses along the western shore of the Euphrates.
ECHR rules on Karabakh-related cases against Armenia, Azerbaijan The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights consisting of 17 judges ruled on two cases related to Karabakh conflict.
Ameriabank, Golden State Bank team up for business development (video) Board Chairmen of the two banks Andrey Mkrtchyan and Robert Sedrakian recently met Californian businessmen.
Armenia's economy expected to grow by 5.8% in 2017: UN Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.