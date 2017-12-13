Mourinho unable to coax best performance from Mkhitaryan: ESPN

PanARMENIAN.Net - The problem for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is that midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is one of the few footballers in the world with the ability to unravel elite defences on a consistent basis, and yet he seems to have no idea how to coax this form from him, ESPN says in an article about developments surrounding the Armenia international at Old Trafford.

Citing Mkhitaryan's form under Thomas Tuchel in Borussia Dortmund, the publication says that with the right man-management, he is one of the most devastating playmakers in Europe. But he finds himself supplanted by Jesse Lingard, who is a very good footballer but a rung below him in terms of skill and vision.

"Mourinho can point to the last few weeks where he played Mkhitaryan for game after game, even though it was clear his attacker was well below his best. He can say that this was a sign of his support for the player, that he wanted him to find his form with a run of matches. Yet perhaps Mourinho's treatment of Mkhitaryan has badly backfired, to the detriment of everyone at Old Trafford. It is easy to argue that the footballer is merely not cut out for life at the elite level of the game, but his track record -- as well as the striking humility and determination with which he gave his first few interviews at United -- show a player desperate to take his chance on this stage," ESPN says.

Mourinho reportedly held an emergency meeting with Mkhitaryan at the weekend to discuss his future at Old Trafford.