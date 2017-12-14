// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia PM wants new "ambitious" anti-corruption strategy

Armenia PM wants new
December 14, 2017 - 13:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - At a government meeting on Thursday, December 14, Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan gave instructions on the current anti-corruption strategy and the development of a new one.

According to the PM, after the adoption of the anti-corruption strategy back in 2015 the government has taken a number of steps to improve the situation in the country.

Karapetyan said some measures are currently underway but it's already high time to start developing a new and ambitious anti-corruption strategy, at the same time introducing fresh mechanisms for strategy implementation and monitoring.

Also, the premier instructed the heads of republican executive bodies to develop proposals for a new anti-corruption strategy by sector within 30 days and submit them to the ministry of justice.

