Armenian cyclist wins silver in Portugal, eyes World Championships
December 16, 2017 - 12:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian cyclist Edgar Stepanyan has won a silver medal in the scratch event of the Troféu Internacional (International Trophy) in Anadia, Portugal.
Competing in the U23 group, the Armenian athlete lagged behind Portugal's Ivo Oliveira.
Stepanyan has secured important points and if fighting to participate in the world championships in the Netherlands.
The Armenian will compete in the scratch race of the elite tournament (among adults) on Saturday, December 16.
