Mourinho says Mkhitaryan may be "involved" in Bristol City clash
December 19, 2017 - 12:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has announced his intention to make some changes for the club's trip to Bristol City, hinting that Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan may return to the squad.
United take on the Championship high-flyers in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, December 20 night.
Addressing a press conference on Monday, Mourinho said that Bristol City are a strong team, whose many players could easily play in the Premiere League.
The Portuguese coach said "it's possible that Micki (Mkhitaryan) is involved."
The Armenia international has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho, having struggled to apply his game under the manager's approach. Reports of a disagreement between the two have more recently emerged.
His former club Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing the midfielder.
