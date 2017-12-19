The rich feel content with themselves; the poor focus on others
December 19, 2017 - 16:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Money can't buy you happiness, but it seems that it can determine what makes you happy, according to a new study, The Daily Mail says.
Researchers found that those with less money find happiness in other people, through feelings of love and compassion.
But wealthy people find their own happiness in more self-involved traits, such as pride and contentment.
Research from the University of California, Irvine, surveyed 1,519 people (752 male, 767 female) from across the US.
The study did not measure 'happiness', and instead looked at what made people happy and compared that to household income.
The study compared the finances of individuals to how often they experience seven positive emotions: amusement, awe, compassion, contentment, enthusiasm, love, and pride.
The researchers found that 'wealthier individuals may find greater positivity in their accomplishments, status and individual achievements, less wealthy individuals seem to find more positivity and happiness in their relationships, their ability to care for and connect with others,' according to Dr Piff.
Limited cash-flow and the strain it puts on a person means that those who aren't flush with excess cash need to form bonds with others to cope with a more threatening environment.
It does seem, however, that a sense of humour really helps keep the top earners smiling, as amusement was found to be another key source of their happiness.
Top stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian lifter to receive bronze after Georgian athlete fails drugs test The federations of nine countries suspended from weightlifting amid a doping scandal are still serving the one-year ban.
EU says planning to expand financial assistance for Armenia by 20-25% The EU is planning to increase allocations for Armenia by 20-25%, the head of the bloc's delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski said.
Armenia aims to ratify new deal with EU by spring of 2018 The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement must now be ratified by Armenia and the 28 members of the European Union.
Armenia Central Bank, Germany's KfW seal €15 million loan deal In the framework of the cooperation, technical assistance measures will also be taken to provide consultation to program beneficiaries.