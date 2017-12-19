The rich feel content with themselves; the poor focus on others

PanARMENIAN.Net - Money can't buy you happiness, but it seems that it can determine what makes you happy, according to a new study, The Daily Mail says.

Researchers found that those with less money find happiness in other people, through feelings of love and compassion.

But wealthy people find their own happiness in more self-involved traits, such as pride and contentment.

Research from the University of California, Irvine, surveyed 1,519 people (752 male, 767 female) from across the US.

The study did not measure 'happiness', and instead looked at what made people happy and compared that to household income.

The study compared the finances of individuals to how often they experience seven positive emotions: amusement, awe, compassion, contentment, enthusiasm, love, and pride.

The researchers found that 'wealthier individuals may find greater positivity in their accomplishments, status and individual achievements, less wealthy individuals seem to find more positivity and happiness in their relationships, their ability to care for and connect with others,' according to Dr Piff.

Limited cash-flow and the strain it puts on a person means that those who aren't flush with excess cash need to form bonds with others to cope with a more threatening environment.

It does seem, however, that a sense of humour really helps keep the top earners smiling, as amusement was found to be another key source of their happiness.