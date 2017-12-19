Armenian lifter to receive bronze after Georgian athlete fails drugs test
December 19, 2017 - 18:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian athlete Mkrtich Mkrtchyan will be awarded the bronze medal of the European Junior & U23 Weightlifting Championships after Georgia’s representative failed a drugs test.
Mkrtchyan competed in the 105 kg weight category in the championships, held on October 15-21 in Durres, Albania, Secretary General of the Armenian Weightlifting Federation Pashik Alaverdyan told reporters on Tuesday, December 19.
According to Alaverdyan, the federations of nine countries suspended from weightlifting amid a doping scandal are still serving the one-year ban and must pay a $50,000 penalty.
Alaverdyan expressed regret that athletes who have done nothing wrong are punished too.
Countries with at least three doping offences from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics were suspended. The IWF started pursuing the suspensions before last year's Olympics, but the process was held up by legal challenges.
Also suspended were Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Moldova, Turkey, and Ukraine.
