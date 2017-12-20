Armenian athletes take bronze at Voronin Cup in Moscow
December 20, 2017 - 14:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian athletes Artur Davtyan and Vigen Khachatryan won a bronze medal at the 24th Mikhail Voronin Cup, an international artistic gymnastics tournament, currently underway in Moscow, Russia.
Scoring a total of 161.550 points, the Armenians were outperformed by the Russian team Dinamo.
Also, Davtyan secured one more medal, becoming the third prize-winner in the men's all-around event.
