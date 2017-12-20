Man United ready to swap Mkhitaryan with Alex Sandro of Juventus

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United are ready to rival Chelsea in the battle to sign Alex Sandro of Juventus — and will offer Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a bid to cure their left-back woes, The Sun says.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte had made the Brazilian a top summer target as he looked to improve on his title-winning starting XI.

However, the Blues were unable to agree a deal with Juventus and Sandro, 26, stayed in Turin.

Mkhitaryan has lost his place in the United starting XI following a string of poor performances and could be set to leave Old Trafford in January.

The reigning Serie A champions are keen on the Armenian, but Massimiliano Allegri is also a fan of versatile Dutchman Daley Blind.

However, Barcelona are also understood to have an interest in the former Ajax man.

The variety of players United could potentially offer Juve — as well as their transfer war chest — gives them a massive advantage over Chelsea.