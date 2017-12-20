Olympic champ Artur Aleksanyan named Armenia’s best athlete in 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Federation of Sports Journalists of Armenia has summed up the results of a poll conducted to compile the rating of the country's top 10 athletes of 2017.

Rio Olympic champion, Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan was recognized the best sportsman of 2017 by the majority of votes.

The list of top ten athletes of Armenia in 2017 is as follows:

1. Artur Aleksanyan

2. Maksim Manukyan - World wrestling champion,

3. Levon Aronyan - Grandmaster, two-time World Cup winner,

4. Simon Martirosyan - silver medalist of Olympic Games in Rio in weightlifting,

5. Hovhannes Bachkov - European boxing champion,

6. Gor Minasyan - Silver medalist of Olympic Games in Rio in weightlifting

7. Tigran Kirakosyan - World and European champion in sambo

8. Sergey Mikayelyan - Skier who qualified for 2018 Winter Olympics,

9. Artur Tovmasyan - Gold medalist of 2017 Summer Universiade in Taiwan

10. Andranik Karapetyan - European champion in weightlifting in 2016