Philips Lighting may launch production in Armenia
December 22, 2017 - 18:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan on Friday, December 22 met Philips Lighting vice president Eric Benedetti and his delegation to discuss the possibility of launching production in Armenia.
Philips Lighting is a global market leader with recognized expertise in the development, manufacturing and application of innovative (LED) lighting solutions.
According to Karapetyan, the government has a lot of projects that can jointly be implemented.
Benedetti said, in turn, that Philips Lighting is ready to discuss issues of expanding cooperation with Armenia.
