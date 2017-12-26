Armenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh records
December 26, 2017 - 13:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The International Vladimir Salnikov Cup Swimming Tournament was recently held in Saint Petersburg, Russia, with Artur Barseghyan, Levon Khachatryan and Levon Vardanyan representing Armenia.
The Armenian swimmers performed quite well to register new records both for Armenia and for themselves.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan with a 0.25.19 result set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Khachatryan, in turn, improved his personal results in the 50 and 100 meter breaststroke even, while Vardanyan set a personal record in the 50 meter breaststroke.
Top stories
Armenian grandmaster and world No. 2 Levon Aronian will take part in the five-day King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships.
Levon Aronian of Armenia will participate in the King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships that will take place in Riyadh.
Jose Mourinho insists Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not as deserving of a squad place as Manchester United's other attacking players
The publication says that with the right man-management, Mkhitaryan is one of the most devastating playmakers in Europe.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenia to offer flights to more European countries Armenia Aircompany will conduct regular flights to Germany and France starting from April 2018, Robert Hovhannisyan said.
Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi performs in Armenia World famous Italian accordion and bandoneon player Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi performed with the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia.
Inflammation drives progression of Alzheimer's, research says Inflammatory mechanisms caused by the brain's immune system drive the progression of Alzheimer's disease, a new research says.
MoneyPolo banned in Azerbaijan for making money transfers to Karabakh Operation of MoneyPolo has been suspended in Azerbaijan as the system carries out money transfers in the territory of Artsakh.