Mourinho praises Mkhitaryan's 'dynamism' against Burnley

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes substitutes Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard brought 'dynamism' to help the club earn a draw with Burnley on Tuesday, December 26 night.

"We should have won, yes," Mourinho said, according to the BBC.

"I take satisfaction by the way the team played, by the way the team reacted, to try to recover from 2-0 down.

"Lingard come in and helped the team, Lingard and Mkhitaryan gave us a good dynamic. All the boys accepted the risk to only play with Jones. All the boys accepted the risk that we took, at least the point is not a defeat and is the minimum the boys deserve for such spirit."

Mkhitaryan was dropped from eight of the last nine Premier League matchday squads before he made a late substitute appearance in a frustrating 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

The Armenia international's future in United is vague, and media reports keep suggesting the most diverse scenarios.