Juventus reject Man United offer of £70mln plus Mkhitaryan for Dybala

PanARMENIAN.Net - Juventus have rejected an offer of £70million plus Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United for Paulo Dybala, The Sun claims.

It is understood the reigning Serie A champions want around £86m for the highly-rated Argentinian — which is the same price as Antoine Griezmann's buy-out clause.

Mourinho is desperate to add more creativity to his attack and appears to have given up on the idea of Mkhitaryan providing it.

The Armenian showed his talent in glimpses but has failed to impose himself in the biggest games since arriving last summer.

He was offered to part of a deal to land Dybala, but the bid was turned down as the Italian side feel they don't need another wide player.

The Juventus No 10 started the campaign in sensational fashion, with ten goals in his first six Serie A matches — including two hat-tricks.