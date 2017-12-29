// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Deleted tweet hints at Mkhitaryan's transfer to Borussia Dortmund

Deleted tweet hints at Mkhitaryan's transfer to Borussia Dortmund
December 29, 2017 - 11:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s sister has fuelled transfer talk suggesting that the midfielder could leave Manchester United for Borussia Dortmund, Goal.com reports.

The Armenia international departed the Bundesliga giants in 2016 when the Red Devils put a big-money deal in place to take him to England.

Mkhitaryan has endured a testing time at Old Trafford, with Jose Mourinho displaying an initial reluctance to utilise his talent.

The 28-year-old did eventually make the breakthrough to become a key figure in EFL Cup and Europa League successes, while opening the 2017-18 campaign in impressive style, but has slipped back down the pecking order of late.

Dwindling game time with United has not prevented Mkhitaryan from being named Armenia’s footballer of the year once again, but it has sparked transfer talk – with a return to Dortmund being mooted.

Acknowledging the support of his fellow countrymen after landing another prestigious personal award, the comment section of Mkhitaryan’s social media post was soon flooded by Dortmund supporters.

Those eager to see him back at the Westfalendstadion posted "thousands of yellow hearts" to a former fan favourite.

Mkhitaryan’s sister, Monika, was quick to acknowledge the tribute, with it suggested that she was opening the door to a possible reunion.

Her tweet has since been deleted, further fanning the flames regarding a possible switch during the January transfer window.

It now remains to be seen whether Dortmund will make a move – seeking either a loan deal or permanent transfer – with the club’s chief executive, Hans-Joachim Watzke, having previously claimed that it would take a “great deal of imagination” to put an agreement in place.

Related links:
Goal.com. MKHITARYAN'S SISTER FUELS MAN UTD EXIT TALK WITH DELETED TWEET
 Top stories
Mkhitaryan’s fate in Man United still vague as several clubs show interestMkhitaryan’s fate in Man United still vague as several clubs show interest
At one point, Turkish football club Besiktas was reportedly also interested in signing Mkhitaryan, who would replace Talisca.
Armenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh recordsArmenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh records
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Armenia's Aronian readying for King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017Armenia's Aronian readying for King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Armenian grandmaster and world No. 2 Levon Aronian will take part in the five-day King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships.
Armenia's Levon Aronian to take part in King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017Armenia's Levon Aronian to take part in King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Levon Aronian of Armenia will participate in the King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships that will take place in Riyadh.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenian sambo fighters fetch three medals at World Championships
Armenian lifter wins 3 medals at European Championships
Mkhitaryan 'wasn’t good enough' against Benfica: Paul Scholes
Armenian cyclist wins silver at UCI Track Cycling World Cup
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Blogger Lapshin says will arrive in Armenia “very soon” Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was released from a prison in Baku, has promised to visit Armenia very soon.
Recipe for long life is being immature and enjoying nostalgia: research Researchers who polled 2,000 adults found almost three quarters of Brits believe forgetting you are an adult from time to time is important.
Infant mortality rate dropped by half in Armenia in the past 10 years Stunting in children under five has twice reduced to 9%, while the rate of breastfeeding for up to 6 months of age has grown by 10%.
Kim Kardashian named fifth most popular celebrity of 2017 All of the rankings posted in the recaps are based on statistics grabbed from reader interaction via pageviews, comments, and more.