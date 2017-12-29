Deleted tweet hints at Mkhitaryan's transfer to Borussia Dortmund

PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s sister has fuelled transfer talk suggesting that the midfielder could leave Manchester United for Borussia Dortmund, Goal.com reports.

The Armenia international departed the Bundesliga giants in 2016 when the Red Devils put a big-money deal in place to take him to England.

Mkhitaryan has endured a testing time at Old Trafford, with Jose Mourinho displaying an initial reluctance to utilise his talent.

The 28-year-old did eventually make the breakthrough to become a key figure in EFL Cup and Europa League successes, while opening the 2017-18 campaign in impressive style, but has slipped back down the pecking order of late.

Dwindling game time with United has not prevented Mkhitaryan from being named Armenia’s footballer of the year once again, but it has sparked transfer talk – with a return to Dortmund being mooted.

Acknowledging the support of his fellow countrymen after landing another prestigious personal award, the comment section of Mkhitaryan’s social media post was soon flooded by Dortmund supporters.

Those eager to see him back at the Westfalendstadion posted "thousands of yellow hearts" to a former fan favourite.

Mkhitaryan’s sister, Monika, was quick to acknowledge the tribute, with it suggested that she was opening the door to a possible reunion.

Her tweet has since been deleted, further fanning the flames regarding a possible switch during the January transfer window.

It now remains to be seen whether Dortmund will make a move – seeking either a loan deal or permanent transfer – with the club’s chief executive, Hans-Joachim Watzke, having previously claimed that it would take a “great deal of imagination” to put an agreement in place.