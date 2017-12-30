French Armenian jockey wants to represent Armenia at 2024 Olympics

PanARMENIAN.Net - French Armenian jockey Sevan Malakian is interested in representing Armenia at the 2024 summer Olympics.

On December 7, Malakian, the young son of the great director Henri Verneuil ("Mayrig"), won the Jockey Club International Show Jumping in Geneva, an event that welcomes every year the best riders in the world.

In particular, the French rider won the Credit Suisse Jockey Club Award.

In an interview with the French magazine Nouvelles d’Arménie, Malakian expressed a wish to "represent Armenia on the international show jumping scene and take it to the 2024 summer Olympic Games in Paris."