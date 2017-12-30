French Armenian jockey wants to represent Armenia at 2024 Olympics
December 30, 2017 - 14:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French Armenian jockey Sevan Malakian is interested in representing Armenia at the 2024 summer Olympics.
On December 7, Malakian, the young son of the great director Henri Verneuil ("Mayrig"), won the Jockey Club International Show Jumping in Geneva, an event that welcomes every year the best riders in the world.
In particular, the French rider won the Credit Suisse Jockey Club Award.
In an interview with the French magazine Nouvelles d’Arménie, Malakian expressed a wish to "represent Armenia on the international show jumping scene and take it to the 2024 summer Olympic Games in Paris."
Top stories
At one point, Turkish football club Besiktas was reportedly also interested in signing Mkhitaryan, who would replace Talisca.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Armenian grandmaster and world No. 2 Levon Aronian will take part in the five-day King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships.
Levon Aronian of Armenia will participate in the King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships that will take place in Riyadh.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Supersonic whisky invention revealed after 70 years of secrecy A batch made in 1951 at Fettercairn distillery produced promising results but a larger experiment failed and the idea was abandoned.
Syrian army driven back in east Damascus in a joint offensive According to reports, Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham and Ahrar al-Sham opened up their offensive with bulldozer bomb driven by a Saudi jihadist.
Armenia FM briefs army soldiers on Karabakh settlement process Nalbandian said that the Armenian officers and soldiers are serving in the most productive and efficient army in the region.
Blogger Lapshin says will arrive in Armenia “very soon” Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was released from a prison in Baku, has promised to visit Armenia very soon.