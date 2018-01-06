Yura Movsisyan's future vague as RSL signs Alfredo Ortuño

PanARMENIAN.Net - Real Salt Lake have announced that they have signed Spanish forward Alfredo Ortuño using Targeted Allocation Money.

Other details of the multi-year deal were not disclosed. He is expected to join the team in the preseason upon the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and visa, Salt Lake Tribune says.

Such an investment in a forward means he is likely expected to come in and play immediately, which also raises questions as to what RSL will do with the enigmatic Yura Movsisyan, who has struggled to contribute regularly despite being the clubs highest paid player ever, Fansided reports.

After RSL coach Mike Petke assumed the head coaching role, designated player Movsisyan’s playing time began to diminish, which left Luis Silva to play out of position up top. The two combined for 14 goals.

Movsisyan used to play for the Armenian National team but has been dropped from the squad for several years now.