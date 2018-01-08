// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Man United warned Mkhitaryan will become top player elsewhere

January 8, 2018 - 11:08 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Liverpool FC defender Mark Lawrenson has warned Manchester United that Henrikh Mkhitaryan would be a top player at another club, The Sport Review report.

The Armenia international has struggled to leave an imprint on the Manchester United team since his move to Old Trafford in 2016.

Indeed, Jose Mourinho signed the attacking midfielder in a £30m transfer deal from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

Mkhitaryan struggled to get into the first team in the opening months of his career but came into his own in the second half of the 2016-17 season.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker has scored 11 goals and has made 12 assists in 31 games in all competitions this term.

Manchester United have been linked with Arsenal star Mesut Ozil given the German’s contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Mkhitaryan has been linked with a potential return to Dortmund or a big-money switch to Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Lawrenson appeared to hint Manchester United could regret selling Mkhitaryan.

“If they let Mkhitaryan go, he will go somewhere and be a top player,” Lawrenson told BBC Radio 5 Live.

