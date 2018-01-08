// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian-American boxer looks to challenge WBC world title

January 8, 2018 - 12:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The World Boxing Council has ordered a final junior middleweight eliminator between Armenian-American professional boxer Vanes Martirosyan and Maciej Sulecki from Poland, Boxing Scene reveals.

The winner will be in line for a mandatory shots at current WBC world champion Jermell Charlo. Sulecki is ranked at number 1, while Vanes is sitting at number 2.

"Jermell Charlo made two mandatory defenses successfully. A final elimination bout has been ordered between Vanes Martirosyan and Maciej Sulecki," said WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.

Martirosyan has challenged twice for a light middleweight world title, in 2013 and 2016, and held the WBC Silver light middleweight title from 2011 to 2012.

