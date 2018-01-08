Armenian cyclist aims to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
January 8, 2018 - 17:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has the opportunity to qualify for the cycling events of the Tokyo Olympics for the first time ever, deputy director of the country’s cycling federation Martin Sharbatyan has said, according to the National Olympic Committee.
“We have been participating in the Olpympic Games since 1996 but have always been granted a wild card,” Sharbatyan said, adding that cyclist Edgar Stepanyan now does have the chance to win a real berth for the Games in Tokyo.
“2017 was definitely a successful year for the cycling sport, especially given that Stepanyan was named one of Armenia’s top 10 players of the year.”
Stepanyan won a silver medal in the scratch event of the Troféu International (International Trophy) in Anadia, Portugal in early mid-December, 2017, having earlier secured a silver medal in the scratch race event of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland.
“Stepanyan will represent Armenia in the scratch event of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands on February 28-March 4,” Sharbatyan said.
“Following the World Championships, all the results will be zeroed, with the athletes set to collect rating points at the World and European Championships, the World Cup stages, as well as the international tournaments organized by the UCI."
