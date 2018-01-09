Armenian Greco-Roman wrestlers top UWW rankings
January 9, 2018 - 12:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - United World Wrestling (UWW) recently updated their men’s Greco-Roman wrestling rankings, withArmenian wrestlers currently topping two of the weight categories.
Olympic Champion and bronze medalist, three-time World Champion and a three-time European Champion Artur Aleksanyan, in particular, tops the 98 kg weight class of Greco-Roman wrestling.
Maksim Manukyan, meanwhile, is the strongest in the the 80 kg weight category.
Also, included in the list of best Greco-Roman wrestlers are Karen Aslamnyan (66kg, 5th spot), Karapet Chalyan (75kg, 10th spot), Artur Shahinyan (85kg, 13th spot).
In freestyle wrestling, Georgy Ketoev (97kg) and Levan Berianidze (125kg) are on the 4th and 3rd spots, respectively.
