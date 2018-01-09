Harutyun Vardanyan named Western Armenian football team coach
January 9, 2018 - 13:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former captain of the national football team Harutyun Vardanyan has been named the head coach of the Western Armenian team.
The team represents the Armenian indigenous people primarily from the region of Western Armenia which is now on the territory of what is now Turkey.
The Western Armenians are currently training in France ahead of the 2018 ConIFA World Football Cup to be held in London in May-June.
The 2018 ConIFA World Football Cup will be the third edition of the ConIFA World Football Cup, an international football tournament for states, minorities, stateless peoples and regions unaffiliated with FIFA organiszed by ConIFA.
