Gael Andonian could leave Marseille in winter: media
January 9, 2018 - 14:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Marseille center-back and defender of the Armenian national team Gaël Andonian may leave the French club in winter, French media reports suggest.
Football Club de Marseille claims that the French-Armenian footballer is among the four players, set to leave l'OM during this transfer window.
According to Foot Mercato, Andonian could consider departure to earn more play time with another club.
Other media report that the four have already been asked to find a way out but no information is available as to where they will depart for.
Andonian made his professional debut in Marseille in November 2014 and joined the national team in 2015.
Top stories
Her tweet has since been deleted, further fanning the flames regarding a possible switch during the January transfer window.
At one point, Turkish football club Besiktas was reportedly also interested in signing Mkhitaryan, who would replace Talisca.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Armenian grandmaster and world No. 2 Levon Aronian will take part in the five-day King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Iran, Egypt stress need to support Palestine the sides discussed issues of mutual interest, current developments in the region like the Palestine issue and confronting terrorism.
Armenian, U.S. envoys talk foreign policy priorities, Karabakh Ruben Saroyan briefed his colleague about Armenia’s foreign policy priorities, current developments and steps underway.
Tajikistan wants direct flights to Armenia The Tajik government has ordered the relevant agencies to take necessary steps to launch direct flights to Armenia.
BlackBerry Mobile to unveil "at least" two new phones in 2018 These will be entirely new devices, and both of the phones BlackBerry Mobile has in mind will pack physical keyboards.