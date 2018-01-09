Gael Andonian could leave Marseille in winter: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - Marseille center-back and defender of the Armenian national team Gaël Andonian may leave the French club in winter, French media reports suggest.

Football Club de Marseille claims that the French-Armenian footballer is among the four players, set to leave l'OM during this transfer window.

According to Foot Mercato, Andonian could consider departure to earn more play time with another club.

Other media report that the four have already been asked to find a way out but no information is available as to where they will depart for.

Andonian made his professional debut in Marseille in November 2014 and joined the national team in 2015.