Armenia's Karen Grigoryan wins Laos Open Chess Championship

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Karen Grigoryan won the Laos International Open Chess Championship 2018, held in the capital city of Vientiane on January 1-7.

Scoring a total of 7.5 points, Grigoryan competed against some 70 players from 15 countries, including four grandmasters and four international masters.

The Armenian grandmaster secured six victories and played three draws and was followed by the representatives of Vietnam in the 2nd and 3rd spots.