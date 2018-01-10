Manchester United might need to "shift Mkhitaryan out" in January
January 10, 2018 - 12:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United will only make a move for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil if they can offload someone first, transfer expert Gabriele Marcotti believes.
According to him, Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be the man to make way to allow the Gunners star to reunite with Jose Mourinho.
Ozil is out of contract in the summer and has yet to sign an extension at Arsenal.
The 29-year-old previously worked with Mourinho when the former Chelsea boss was in charge at Real Madrid.
And Marcotti thinks United could decide to make a move for Ozil.
“Mesut Ozil, a slightly different situation (to Sanchez),” he explained.
“I think United would have to shift somebody, most likely Mkhitaryan, to make that happen realistically.”
Ozil has been in good form for Arsenal this season, netting four goals and providing five assists in the Premier League.
Top stories
Her tweet has since been deleted, further fanning the flames regarding a possible switch during the January transfer window.
At one point, Turkish football club Besiktas was reportedly also interested in signing Mkhitaryan, who would replace Talisca.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Armenian grandmaster and world No. 2 Levon Aronian will take part in the five-day King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Capturing surreal life on Armenia’s Mount Aragats: National Geographic The National Geographic in a fresh article has unveiled the story of how Toby Smith decided to document Armenia’s Mount Aragats.
Passenger traffic in Armenia’s airports grew by a fifth in 2017 2,553,914 people used the services of Zvartnots airport in the capital city, Yerevan, and Shirak airport in the northern city of Gyumri.
Syrian army seizes Khanasser pocket as jihadists collapse in Aleppo The Syrian Arab Army managed to capture the towns of Hawareen, Ramleh, Mazelah, Nawara, Rasm Al-Sheikh, and Tal Al-Sabha.
Turkey-based Armenian newspaper marks 110th anniversary Though its current weekly circulation is only 10 percent of the initial figure, the daily still covers a wide range of subjects.