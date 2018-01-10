Manchester United might need to "shift Mkhitaryan out" in January

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United will only make a move for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil if they can offload someone first, transfer expert Gabriele Marcotti believes.

According to him, Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be the man to make way to allow the Gunners star to reunite with Jose Mourinho.

Ozil is out of contract in the summer and has yet to sign an extension at Arsenal.

The 29-year-old previously worked with Mourinho when the former Chelsea boss was in charge at Real Madrid.

And Marcotti thinks United could decide to make a move for Ozil.

“Mesut Ozil, a slightly different situation (to Sanchez),” he explained.

“I think United would have to shift somebody, most likely Mkhitaryan, to make that happen realistically.”

Ozil has been in good form for Arsenal this season, netting four goals and providing five assists in the Premier League.