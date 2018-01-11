// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan offered as a makeweight for Alexis Sánchez

Henrikh Mkhitaryan offered as a makeweight for Alexis Sánchez
January 11, 2018 - 18:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United have made a bid to sign Alexis Sánchez from Arsenal as José Mourinho attempts to scupper Manchester City’s hopes of securing the arrival of the Chile forward this month, also offering Henrikh Mkhitaryan as a makeweight, The Guardian reports.

Sánchez has already agreed personal terms worth around £250,000 a week with Pep Guardiola’s side, with City having submitted a £20m offer for the 29-year-old earlier this week. Arsenal have yet to respond to that but it is understood that United have since entered the race with a bid that is believed to be in the region of £25m.

Their proposal would also see Sánchez earn more than he has been offered by City, with Mourinho believed to be confident of winning the race despite the forward having played under Guardiola at Barcelona.

Arsenal have also been offered the opportunity to sign Mkhitaryan, although a stumbling block to that deal could be the Armeniainternational’s wages, which are believed to be around £200,000 a week.

Arsène Wenger is keen on signing Malcom from Bordeaux as a direct replacement for Sánchez and has held preliminary talks with his agent this week. The Brazilian forward is understood to have another firm proposal to leave this month, although it is understood not to have come from either United or Tottenham, who have both been linked with the 20-year-old in recent weeks.

Related links:
Eurosport.ru. The Guardian: «МЮ» вступил в борьбу за Алексиса Санчеса и предложил ему больше, чем «Ман Сити»
The Guardian. Manchester United make bid for Alexis Sánchez in attempt to hijack City deal
 Top stories
Deleted tweet hints at Mkhitaryan's transfer to Borussia DortmundDeleted tweet hints at Mkhitaryan's transfer to Borussia Dortmund
Her tweet has since been deleted, further fanning the flames regarding a possible switch during the January transfer window.
Mkhitaryan’s fate in Man United still vague as several clubs show interestMkhitaryan’s fate in Man United still vague as several clubs show interest
At one point, Turkish football club Besiktas was reportedly also interested in signing Mkhitaryan, who would replace Talisca.
Armenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh recordsArmenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh records
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Armenia's Aronian readying for King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017Armenia's Aronian readying for King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Armenian grandmaster and world No. 2 Levon Aronian will take part in the five-day King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenian cyclist wins silver at UCI Track Cycling World Cup
Armenia's Levon Aronian retains second spot on FIDE rating
Armenia's Levon Aronian to take part in King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Henrikh Mkhitaryan talks Armenia, Man United 'dream' in new doc
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Armenian saloon named world’s best ethnic restaurant: Velikiy Mir The magazine says the bright colors of sunny Armenia inside the gourmet restaurant attract your attention from afar.
Armenia parliament committee condemns Yezidi genocide According to committee chief Armen Ashotyan, such issues are important from humanitarian, legal and political aspects.
Syrian army foils militant attempt to smuggle weapons to Damascus The Syrian Arab Army foiled a new attempt by the Islamist militants to smuggle weapons into the southern suburbs of Damascus.
Armenia, Tajikistan abolish visas The visitors to Armenia and Tajikistan can stay on the territory of these countries for no more than 90 days in the period of six months.