Armenian wrestlers brace for new season, World and European events

PanARMENIAN.Net - Greco-Roman wrestlers will start 2018 with the Championship of Armenia on January 27-28, which will determine the members of the national assembly, chief coach Levon Julfalakyan told reporters on Friday, January 11.

“We’ll then prepare for the European and World Championships, participate in other international tournaments and hold training camps both in Armenia and abroad,” Julfalakyan said.

According to the him, the changed rules will leave a positive impact on wrestling.

Julfalakyan also provided updates on his son, Arsen, who is is a Greco-Roman wrestler too, an Olympic silver medalist, World and European Champion, and three-time Olympian.

“Arsen trained throughout all the last year and is ready for the new season.