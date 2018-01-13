Real Salt Lake looking for 'the best solution' for Yura Movsisyan
January 13, 2018 - 12:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan, who expressed his unhappiness with his lack of playing time under head coach Mike Petke in 2017, the Major League Soccer said on its official website.
RSL are exploring their options for the Armenian striker, including a possible buyout.
“We’re still working on finding the best solution. The best solution may be that he’s coming back, the best solution may be him going somewhere else,” Waibel said.
“There could be [a buyout], but the way we’ve structured the roster, there is no huge need for a buyout. We’re just trying to work with him to make sure he’s happy.”
RSL announced earlier that they have signed Spanish forward Alfredo Ortuño which raises questions as to what the club will do with Movsisyan.
Movsisyan used to play for the Armenian National team but has been dropped from the squad for several years now.
