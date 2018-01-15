$60 million Olympic sports complex to be built in Armenia’s Tsaghkadzor

PanARMENIAN.Net - The president of Armenia’s Olympic Committee, Gagik Tsarukyan, is planning to build a modern Olympic sports complex in Tsaghkadzor, a resort town in Kotayk province.

Tsarukyan will make personal investments worth $60 million, with the facility set to cover 3 ha of area.

The new sports complex will boast spacious and comfortable gyms for combat sports and games, football, athletics, a separate racetrack, a shooting range, a swimming pool (50x25m), two hotel buildings for national, youth and junior teams.

Each of the facilities will have its own sauna and fitness halls, equipped with modern exercise machines.

Separate rooms and labs will provide complex medical services to the athletes, carry out doping tests. A rehabilitation center and a press room will also be available, says the Armenian National Olympic Committee.