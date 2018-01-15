// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

$60 million Olympic sports complex to be built in Armenia’s Tsaghkadzor

$60 million Olympic sports complex to be built in Armenia’s Tsaghkadzor
January 15, 2018 - 19:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The president of Armenia’s Olympic Committee, Gagik Tsarukyan, is planning to build a modern Olympic sports complex in Tsaghkadzor, a resort town in Kotayk province.

Tsarukyan will make personal investments worth $60 million, with the facility set to cover 3 ha of area.

The new sports complex will boast spacious and comfortable gyms for combat sports and games, football, athletics, a separate racetrack, a shooting range, a swimming pool (50x25m), two hotel buildings for national, youth and junior teams.

Each of the facilities will have its own sauna and fitness halls, equipped with modern exercise machines.

Separate rooms and labs will provide complex medical services to the athletes, carry out doping tests. A rehabilitation center and a press room will also be available, says the Armenian National Olympic Committee.

 Top stories
Armenia to offer flights to more European countriesArmenia to offer flights to more European countries
Armenia Aircompany will conduct regular flights to Germany and France starting from April 2018, Robert Hovhannisyan said.
Armenia on Fodor’s Go List of destinations for travel in 2018Armenia on Fodor’s Go List of destinations for travel in 2018
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Armenia one of 10 most popular travel searches among UAE residentsArmenia one of 10 most popular travel searches among UAE residents
Armenia was among the 10 most popular travel searches among the residents of the United Arab Emirates, Google revealed.
Armenian opus: Livemint's take on Yerevan's old-world eleganceArmenian opus: Livemint's take on Yerevan's old-world elegance
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Partner news
 Articles
Wives wanted

Marriages by mail

 Most popular in the section
Armenia, a safe-haven for foreigners: JAMnews
Armenia included in $150,000 luxury round-the-world trip
Armenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The Smithsonian
Armenia - a viticulturist’s dream: Sommelier India
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Archive for January 15, 2018
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Sport
 Latest news
British parliament's dining rooms aiming to get a Michelin star Officials are aiming to get a Michelin star as they cash in on the exclusive catering venues that overlook the River Thames
LA Times writer to unveil book about Armenian mogul Kirk Kerkorian The new book is titled "The Gambler: How Penniless Dropout Kirk Kerkorian Became the Greatest Dealmaker in Capitalist History".
Istanbul event celebrates life and career of Ara Guler Guler said that history is the most important information in the world as it is the only thread connecting humanity to its past.
Unique free economic zone to yield advanced tech solutions in Armenia A free economic zone will be created in Armenia to host an advanced technological center - the Armenian Silicon Valley.