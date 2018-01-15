$60 million Olympic sports complex to be built in Armenia’s Tsaghkadzor
January 15, 2018 - 19:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The president of Armenia’s Olympic Committee, Gagik Tsarukyan, is planning to build a modern Olympic sports complex in Tsaghkadzor, a resort town in Kotayk province.
Tsarukyan will make personal investments worth $60 million, with the facility set to cover 3 ha of area.
The new sports complex will boast spacious and comfortable gyms for combat sports and games, football, athletics, a separate racetrack, a shooting range, a swimming pool (50x25m), two hotel buildings for national, youth and junior teams.
Each of the facilities will have its own sauna and fitness halls, equipped with modern exercise machines.
Separate rooms and labs will provide complex medical services to the athletes, carry out doping tests. A rehabilitation center and a press room will also be available, says the Armenian National Olympic Committee.
Top stories
Armenia Aircompany will conduct regular flights to Germany and France starting from April 2018, Robert Hovhannisyan said.
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Armenia was among the 10 most popular travel searches among the residents of the United Arab Emirates, Google revealed.
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Partner news
Latest news
British parliament's dining rooms aiming to get a Michelin star Officials are aiming to get a Michelin star as they cash in on the exclusive catering venues that overlook the River Thames
LA Times writer to unveil book about Armenian mogul Kirk Kerkorian The new book is titled "The Gambler: How Penniless Dropout Kirk Kerkorian Became the Greatest Dealmaker in Capitalist History".
Istanbul event celebrates life and career of Ara Guler Guler said that history is the most important information in the world as it is the only thread connecting humanity to its past.
Unique free economic zone to yield advanced tech solutions in Armenia A free economic zone will be created in Armenia to host an advanced technological center - the Armenian Silicon Valley.