Mourinho explains Mkhitaryan omission with "doubts in air"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has admitted he dropped Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the clash against Stoke because of speculation about his future, The Sun reports.

The Manchester United winger is being linked with a number of clubs - including Arsenal as part of a deal for Alexis Sanchez.

And Old Trafford chief Mourinho claimed he was trying to "protect" the Armenian by leaving him out.

He said: "I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision.

“I don’t think it’s easy for a player to play when there are doubts about his future.

"It’s best for him and us, while doubt is in air, to protect him."

Mkhitaryan was all smiles as he arrived at the Lowry Hotel ahead of the game, as Anthony Martial turned up late in a taxi on his own.

But the Frenchman, also linked with the Gunners, started as United took an early lead through Antonio Valencia.