Desirable salary for Pizzelli return to Aktobe revealed: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - Details have surfaced to reveal the possible conditions under which player of the national team of Armenia Marcos Pizzelli could return to FC Aktobe in Kazakhstan, Sports.kz reports.

According to Tigran Mkrtchyan, the Brazilian attacking midfielder’s representative, in case of reaching an agreement with Aktobe, Marcos is ready to play for the club for half as much as he receives in Al-Shabab, Saudi Arabia.

The footballer, Mkrtchyan says, really wants to return to his old friends in Aktobe.

In May 2008, Pizzelli received Armenian citizenship and became a member of the country's national team.

He joined Aktobe in October 2014 and left the kazakh club in January 2016.