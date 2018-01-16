Man United-Arsenal swap deal 'depends on Mkhitaryan's decision'
January 16, 2018 - 17:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan's agent, Mino Raiola, says the Armenia international holds the key to United’s pursuit of Alexis Sánchez, The Times reports.
United emerged as favourites to sign Sánchez last night after Manchester City pulled out of the race to sign the Chile forward from Arsenal because of fears about the spiraling cost of the whole package, including add-ons and agent fees.
United are willing to meet the £35 million asking price for the 29-year-old, but offered Mkhitaryan, the Armenian, as part of the deal.
Raiola, who represents Mkhitaryan, said on Tuesday, January 16 morning: “Manchester United are not going to sign Sánchez unless Mkhi agrees to join Arsenal.”
"Sanchez is part of the Mkhi deal, not the other way around."
United boss Jose Mourinho has admitted, meanwhile, that he dropped Mkhitaryan for the clash against Stoke because of speculation about his future.
Mourinho claimed he was trying to "protect" the Armenian by leaving him out.
He said: "I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision.
“I don’t think it’s easy for a player to play when there are doubts about his future.
"It’s best for him and us, while doubt is in air, to protect him."
