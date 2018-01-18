Armenian figure skater qualifies for European Championships free skate

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian figure skater Slavik Hayrapetyan took the 14th spot among 36 participants of the European Championships in Moscow, performing his short program successfully at the single men’s event.

Hayrapetyan has thus qualified to present his free skating program alongside 24 other athletes on Friday, January 19.

Anastasia Galustyan, also representing Armenia, will miss the women’s event due to injury.

The Tina Karapetyan / Simon Proulx-Senecal pair will also participate in the Championships and present a short and a free skating programs on Friday and Saturday, respectively.