Armenian athlete Artur Davtyan named among FIG’s top gymnasts

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian athlete Artur Davtyan was named one of the world’s top gymnasts of 2016-2017 by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG), receiving a medal from the Federation.

Davtyan became the European vice-Champion in 2016 and participated in the Rio Olympics the same year.

He went on to win international tournaments and snatched several medals in 2017 and became the first gymnast in the history of independent Armenia to reach the World Championships finals (2017).

Davtyan is the fourth Armenian gymnast to have been awarded the medal, with Norik Sargsyan, Harutyun Merdinyan and Vahagn Davtyan having earlier been named among the top athletes.